Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after purchasing an additional 98,328 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veritex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after buying an additional 422,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

