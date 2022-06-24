Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

FAST stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

