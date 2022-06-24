Veriti Management LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $126.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.