Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

