Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

