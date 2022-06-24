Veriti Management LLC Buys 5,169 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

