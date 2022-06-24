Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

