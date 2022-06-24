Veriti Management LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 803,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $73.98 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

