Veriti Management LLC Has $711,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $207.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.