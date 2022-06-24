Veriti Management LLC Has $716,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.17 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

