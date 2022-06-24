Veriti Management LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $394.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.73 and its 200 day moving average is $448.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

