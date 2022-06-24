Veriti Management LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.