Veriti Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

