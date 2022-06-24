Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

