Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MET stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.