Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.