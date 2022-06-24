Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.39 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

