Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $293,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.