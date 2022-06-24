Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.