Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

