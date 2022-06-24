Veriti Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE opened at $272.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.21. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

