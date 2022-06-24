Veriti Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

