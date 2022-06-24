Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.