Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.39

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.39 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 53.78 ($0.66). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.68), with a volume of 751,180 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In related news, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,796.26 ($2,200.22). Also, insider Robert Forrester bought 39,297 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,548.59).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

