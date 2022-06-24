Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.39).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 375 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 302.20 ($3.70) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 301.40 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 577 ($7.07). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The stock has a market cap of £819.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

