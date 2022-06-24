VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,815,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.