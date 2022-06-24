Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.