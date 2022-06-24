Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average is $212.19. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

