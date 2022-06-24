Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE V opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
