Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Visa stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
