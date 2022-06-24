Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.19. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

