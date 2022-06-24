Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.