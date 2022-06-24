Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VYGVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Voyager Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Digital will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

