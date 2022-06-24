Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,040,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

