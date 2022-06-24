Wedbush Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for New Residential Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

NRZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 660,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

