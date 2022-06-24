Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 15,227 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.