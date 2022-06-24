Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 856 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Equinix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 285.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

Shares of EQIX opened at $677.42 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $681.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.