Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 48,998 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

