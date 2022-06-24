Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 86.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in LivaNova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

