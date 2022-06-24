Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.90 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $951.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

