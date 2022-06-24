Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.
Shares of PBH opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.
PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
