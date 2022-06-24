Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

