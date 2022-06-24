Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

