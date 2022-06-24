Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SPX were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.