Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KBR were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

