Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYI opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

