Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 204.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
