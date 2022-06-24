Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.23 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

