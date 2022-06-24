Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,041 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

