Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

