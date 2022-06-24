Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

